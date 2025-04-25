Delhi govt to install ANPR cams on border points to restrict ELVs’ entry into city

In a significant step to reduce pollution from vehicular emissions in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder SIngh Sirsa on Friday directed immediate installation of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on border points to restrict the entry of the End-of Life Vehicles (ELV) in to the city.

These advanced cameras will automatically capture incoming vehicle registration numbers, cross-check them against the VAHAN database, and identify whether the vehicle is legally permitted to enter.

Advertisement

With this advanced technology, vehicles’ registration details will be verified, and if found to be categorised as ELV, an alert message will be played through an LED display system.

Advertisement

These LED screens at border points will also flash vehicle numbers and simultaneously trigger “wrong entry” alert SMS and WhatsApp messages to the registered owner of the particular vehicle.

Sirsa said the government wants to target pollution at its very originating point, and following the same principle, these cameras are being phase-wise installed at Delhi’s border points to detect and restrict end-of-life and unfit vehicles.

He emphasized that it is more than enforcement, it’s is about protecting the health of people.

Sirsa said that the government aims to create a pollution shield around Delhi through data, automation, and inter-state communication.

He said the installation of these cameras would also help sensitize truck drivers and vehicle owners about the restrictions placed on ELVs from entering Delhi, as the system is designed not only to prevent violations, but also to ensure wide-scale awareness within the transport community so that the message is effectively disseminated and adopted across regions.

The Transport Department has been directed to prepare a 12-month SMS notification calendar for sustained inter-state outreach.

This initiative is one of several being finalised under the Environment Action Plan 2025-26, which is directly being monitored by Sirsa, and this also envisions a multi-pronged strategy combining technology, enforcement, and public engagement.

The Delhi government is finalising this plan, which will include a series of technology-based, high-impact interventions aimed towards curbing air pollution and controlling dust emissions.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Sirsa, senior officials from the environment department, transport department, and Delhi Traffic Police reviewed measures to prevent the entry of the ELVs, which are a major source of vehicular pollution, as per the minister.

The minister also reviewed timelines and targets across key areas including vehicular pollution control, air quality improvement, mass tree plantation, solid and C&D waste management, and the deployment of water sprinkler trucks and anti-smog guns starting on June 1.

All the concerned departments have been directed to streamline their implementation timelines and report back with revised execution schedules, while new strategies for electric mobility, forest conservation, Yamuna rejuvenation, and enhanced public awareness initiatives on environmental sustainability were also discussed in detail.