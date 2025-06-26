Delhi govt to commemorate Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will commemorate the Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in November.

In a meeting chaired by Art & Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior and eminent community members and representatives of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee were invited to share ideas for the upcoming tribute.

Among the participants were Harmeet Singh Kalra, President (DSGMC); Charan Singh, retired IAS and former Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank; Manjeev Singh Puri, retired IFS and former Ambassador; and Tarlochan Singh, former Member of Parliament, along with other distinguished members of the community.

The meeting was marked by a strong sense of pride and emotion as participants lauded the government for bringing focus to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s legacy — a leader who gave his life for freedom of belief and conscience, setting an unparalleled example in human history.

The participants also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering respect and commitment to respect all religions and communities, which has placed Guru Sahib’s sacrifice on the national stage.

“This is Delhi’s responsibility and pride,” said Minister Kapil Mishra, recalling his visit with Manjinder Singh Sirsa to the existing memorial of Guru Teg Bahadur ji at Singhu Border, New Delhi.

“When we visited the memorial sometime back, even the lights were defunct. It symbolised the years of neglect by the previous government. We changed that with immediate effect. This year, not only are we renovating the space completely, we will start a daily light and sound show, establish a Centre for Martyrdom Studies, and ensure that Guru Sahib’s life becomes part of how our children learn history.”

Kapil Mishra further said that the tribute is not just an event but part of a larger cultural responsibility, “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice is not bound by one religion — it is a universal lesson in courage, conviction and the right to believe.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke about Delhi’s special bond with the Punjabi language, the Sikh faith and Guru Sahib’s martyrdom. “We are committed to reconnecting Delhi’s identity with its heritage. I will try to work closely with the Education Department to create dedicated education programmes that ensure both school and college students learn about our guru’s life, values, and historic sacrifice,” he said.

“Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is not just a part of our history but the soul of Delhi’s spiritual and cultural identity. His martyrdom is the world’s greatest example of standing up for freedom of thought and belief. It is our sacred duty to ensure that every child in Delhi grows up knowing his story, feeling his sacrifice, and carrying forward his message.”

The government has assured that multiple departments, cultural institutions, and experts will be involved in shaping the final plan. Proposed suggestions are under consideration, and the light & sound show is scheduled to begin in November 2025.