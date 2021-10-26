Delhi govt to provide the facility of free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Delhiites: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that his government would organise free-of-cost pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Delhiites from 27 October, Wednesday. He claimed that this gesture of his government would “benefit crores of people” desirous of visiting the UP pilgrimage centre for “darshan of Lord Ram”.

Kejriwal, who is on a visit to Ayodhya and offered prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi today, said the scheme of free pilgrimage to Ayodhya would get approval at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow. The Delhi government already has a scheme offering free Teerth Yatras and it will include Ayodhya to the list of places of pilgrimage allowed.

In a tweet, Kejriwal promised to provide this facility to those living in UP too if his party succeeds in forming its government in UP.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s tweet in Hindi said, “Delhi means free medicines to all, better education, security to daughters and respect to senior citizens. Today I have announced that free pilgrimage to Ayodhya would be orgainsed for the people of Delhi from tomorrow. Then this scheme would be implemented in UP too. The scheme will help crores of people to have ‘darshan’ of the Lord. Yogi Ji, who do you object to it?”

Kejriwal’s announcement comes a few months before UP will go to the polls early next year along with Punjab and some other states. This decision has evoked sharp criticism from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has alleged that Kejriwal talks”free, free in UP when he is not able to manage the affairs in Delhi”.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said, “Unseasonal rain has caused damage to crops of farmers in various areas in Punjab. We are giving compensation to farmers in Delhi at the rate of Rs 50, 000 per hectare. I appeal to Punjab CM Channi Ji that Punjab farmers should also be given adequate compensation.”

