Delhi Govt promises relief from arbitrary fee hikes in private schools

In a meeting with a delegation of parents whose children study in private schools, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday assured them that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 will curb arbitrary fee hikes by private institutions.

The parents lauded the government’s efforts to regulate school fees and expressed support for the proposed legislation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta reaffirmed that the government would not tolerate any injustice toward students and urged parents to report any instances of harassment by schools over fee-related matters.

“For 27 years, private schools have been increasing fees arbitrarily, without checks or clear regulations. Previous governments lacked a concrete legal mechanism to control such practices,” said the Chief Minister.

Gupta added that once her government received complaints from parents, it acted with utmost urgency. Within two months of taking office—and under the leadership of the education minister—the administration drafted a robust and fair legislative framework.

She informed the delegation that the new bill would enable transparent fee regulation across all 1,677 private schools in Delhi.

Additionally, the Chief Minister assured parents that the 65 new ‘CM Shri’ schools currently being established would offer such high-quality education that many families would opt for government institutions over private ones.

Speaking at the same event, Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the government’s strong political will, demonstrated within just 60 days of assuming office. He criticized the previous administrations, particularly the AAP government, for turning education into a political tool and failing to protect parents and students.

He highlighted the case of Delhi Public School (DPS), where parents have been protesting fee hikes since 2020, but no action was taken by the earlier government.

Sood clarified that the government’s intent is not to antagonize school managements, but to end the mental, emotional, and financial exploitation of students and parents once and for all.