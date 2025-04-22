Delhi govt plans to improve SC/ST, OBC settlements

The Department of SC/ ST and OBC Welfare of the Delhi government on Tuesday made a special presentation at the secretariat on the improvement of the communities’ settlements in the national capital.

Principal Secretary to Minister for SC/ ST and OBC Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh was briefed on the comprehensive improvement plans for their settlements.

The presentation included the current state of settlements, including the lack of basic facilities, and detailed proposals for their holistic development.

The Delhi government has plans to carry out improvement works in the areas based on requests from local legislators, residents, and their representative organizations.

The proposed plans include construction and repair of community toilets and bathing areas, which will besides repairing of the unpaved streets, and laying cement-concrete (CC) flooring for access roads.

The Minister called for the implementation of all the schemes in a time-bound manner to ensure that the benefits reach the deserving candidates.

He emphasized that the Delhi government is fully committed to the empowerment of marginalized sections of society, and that providing a dignified and secure standard of living to the residents of these settlements remains the highest priority.

The department has proposed development of public parks in these settlements, with arrangements for seating benches.

The government is also planning to construct sports complexes for youth and children, in a bid to provide sports and health-related facilities.

To step up security infrastructure in these settlements, CCTV cameras will be installed to enhance the safety of the communities.

Development of community libraries is also on the cards to promote the spread of knowledge and education, aimed at bringing a positive and substantial change in the lives of the backward communities.