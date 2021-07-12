Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Sunday that the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court (SC) if the Haryana government stops water supply to Delhi.

The Delhi government has urged the SC to hear the matter at the earliest. The DJB chief said that a total of 900 MGD of water consumed by Delhi, approximately 100 MGD of water has been curtailed by the BJP led Haryana.

Chaddha said that Delhi is witnessing all-time low water levels in the Yamuna river as the city’s water share is withheld by Haryana.

“The water level in Yamuna river is considerably low as Haryana has withheld a major part of the water that Delhi gets. Due to shortage of water, the capacity of Chandrawal Treatment Water Plant has come down from 90 MGD to 55 MGD, at Wazirabad Plant from 135 MGD to 80 MGD and at Okhla Plant from 20 MGD to 12 MGD,” he informed.

“DJB has decided to move the SC against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi’s legitimate share as already determined by the SC in 1995. The level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad pond in Delhi should be 674.5 feet. Whereas now the water level of Yamuna has come down to 667 feet, that is, the entire river has dried up. Despite the orders of the SC, Haryana has stopped the water of Delhi, while the treaty on water has been signed several decades ago,” Chadda added.

He further said that in such a situation, the Delhi Jal Board has taken a very important decision. “Delhi Jal Board will now approach the Supreme Court and will go against the Haryana government in the Supreme Court and request for the rights of the people of Delhi,” the DJB chief informed.