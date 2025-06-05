Delhi govt failed to address issue of exposed electrical wires in 100 days: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday said the BJP government has failed to address the issue of exposed electrical wires in the city in the first 100 days of its governance.

Citing an example, he said the recent incident of a 9-year-old boy being electrocuted in an MCD park in Kalkaji while he was trying to retrieve a ball near an open electric switchboard on a pole, has again highlighted the danger of hanging electric wires.

Furthermore, he also alleged that the jumble of overhead electric, cable, internet and telephone wires is also a fire hazard as fire-fighters cannot approach when a building is in flames or such other tragedies occur in crowded areas with narrow lanes including JJ clusters and unauthorized colonies.

He said the exposed wires also cause fire due to friction during storms and people living close to such exposed wires live in constant dread of fires and electrocution.

“Delhi prides itself as a modern city, exposed wires are eye-opener, and the Rekha Gupta Government should use the Rs 100 crore allocated in the budget to remove the menace of hanging and exposed wires from all parts of the city to ensure the safety and security of the people,” Yadav added.