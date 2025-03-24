Delhi govt committed to controlling electricity prices: Ashish Sood

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Monday that the BJP government is committed to controlling electricity prices in the national capital.

He alleged that the previous AAP government left a debt of Rs 27,000 crore in the form of regulatory assets on the people of Delhi. He lamented that after 10-11 years of rule, the AAP left with a debt of Rs 27,000 crore attributing it to the alleged inefficiency.

He assured that the Delhi government won’t allow any additional burden on the people of Delhi regarding electricity prices.

Earlier in the day, Sood administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice (Retired) Umesh Kumar as the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in presence of the chief secretary, power secretary, and other concerned officials.

The minister stated that with the onset of summer, special attention would be given to electricity-related issues in the city.

He emphasised the need for a better coordination with all power distribution companies to serve the interests of the people of Delhi effectively.

Expressing confidence in Kumar’s leadership, he said he would strengthen and enhance the power sector in the national capital.

Kumar is a former Allahabad High Court judge. The minister hoped that his appointment as the DERC chairman would contribute to a better future for the power consumers of the national capital.

Notably, the commission plays a crucial role as an independent regulatory body in the power sector of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and is also responsible for determining electricity tariffs, regulating the operations of power distribution companies, and promoting competition in the electricity market.

