Delhi govt aims to complete Barapullah phase-3 by December: Verma

In a bid to further enhance the city’s infrastructure, the Delhi government has set a target to complete the long-delayed phase-3 of the Barapullah flyover by December this year.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday paid a visit to the project site of the flyover and stated that construction work is progressing rapidly, and the remaining tasks will be completed within the set timeline.

Notably, this marks Verma’s second visit to the site within just two months of assuming office, underscoring the current government’s serious commitment to the project. Since Verma reviewed the work for the first time, significant steps have been taken to accelerate the project’s progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Verma stated, “Our target is to operationalize this flyover by December 2025. It is an important infrastructure project for Delhi, which has suffered from neglect and inaction for several years. Since taking charge, we have prioritized this project and ensured progress on multiple fronts,” he added.

The Barapullah Phase-3 project aims to connect Mayur Vihar Phase-I in East Delhi with AIIMS in South Delhi. The flyover will integrate with the existing Barapullah corridor near Sarai Kale Khan, significantly improving east-west connectivity and reducing travel time across the capital.

With its completion, this project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve daily commuting for thousands of people travelling from East Delhi to South Delhi and further.

According to officials, about 89 per cent of the construction work is complete, however, the remaining work is stalled due to pending approvals from the forest department for relocating around 250 trees.

Verma clarified that the main reason for the delay was the previous government’s inaction as they did not release payments to contractors on time, nor did they initiate the process of tree relocation. This resulted in a delay of this critical project for years, which ultimately escalated costs.

“We are actively working to complete the remaining work soon,” Verma assured.

The PWD minister further added that under the current government, especially with the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, there has been active coordination with the forest department to obtain the necessary clearances for tree relocation.

It was back in 2014, when the project was originally approved, and its construction began in 2015, and initially the deadline for completion was 2017.

However, due to alleged negligence and lack of inter-departmental coordination during the previous government’s tenure, the project was delayed repeatedly.