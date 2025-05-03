Delhi government pledges to prevent waterlogging this monsoon

In the wake of heavy rain, Delhi’s PWD Minister, Parvesh Verma, has assured residents that all preventive measures to prevent waterlogging for the upcoming monsoon season will be completed by May 30.

Verma, conducted an on-site inspection on Saturday at the Golf Links area, which was severely affected by water accumulation during last year’s monsoon.

Accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Verma reviewed the ongoing work related to sewer lines, stormwater drains, and sump well construction under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). He emphasized that the government is fully prepared to tackle the monsoon rains and has issued all necessary work orders, which are progressing swiftly.

Verma highlighted that an intensive desilting drive is underway across Delhi to clear stormwater drains and prevent flooding. The government has set a clear target to desilt and clean all nalas in Delhi by May 30. “Our mission is clear–clean every drain, fix every problem, and be ready for the first major shower,” Verma said.

The minister assured residents that the city will be ready for the monsoon season, and waterlogging will be a thing of the past. “We welcome the monsoon with confidence this year. The city will be ready, and residents will not have to suffer waterlogging like in the past,” Verma concluded.

The government has also ensured that all departments, including NDMC, DJB, and PWD, are working together to ensure smooth execution. Ministers, officers, and the Chief Minister are personally monitoring works on the ground.

The government’s efforts are expected to benefit residents across Delhi, who will no longer have to suffer the inconvenience of waterlogging during the monsoon season. The government’s commitment to completing all preventive works by May 30 is a welcome move, and residents can look forward to a monsoon-free Delhi.