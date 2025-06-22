Delhi gears up to host Olympics-2036: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the city is ready to host the 2036 Olympics.

Flagging off the Olympic Day Run alongside Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Chief Minister stated that the global community would bestow this honor upon India, and the country would organize the grand sporting event with full dedication.

Speaking to the media, Gupta expressed her happiness over the Olympic Day celebrations and the run in Delhi, saying it was heartening to see thousands of Delhiites participate with great enthusiasm.

She added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is continuously progressing in sports infrastructure and that facilities for athletes are being steadily enhanced.

“Delhi and the entire nation are preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2036,” she said.

The Olympic Day Run was organized under the IOC’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign, aimed at promoting fitness and inclusivity. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the city.

Later in the day, Mandaviya led the ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ campaign to promote health and environmental awareness.