Delhi experiences change in weather with temperature at 28.6 °C

Delhiites experienced a warm sunny morning with cool breeze on Monday. With the change in weather the city’s temperature topped out at 28.6 degrees Celsius while the Air Quality Index (AQI) 231, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 with no sign of drizzling, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather conditions are expected to be the same for the next three days with no significant change in temperature.

Further rise in both the minimum and the maximum temperatures is likely over some parts of plains of Northwest India and adjoining Central India and east India by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, from February 16 to 19, respectively.

Western disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan regions and adjoining plains from night of February 18 to 20.

The IMD also noted that the minimum temperature was near normal, whereas the maximum was above normal at most locations.

The past 24 hours saw predominantly clear sky with northwest winds prevailing as similar weather observed this morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Monday, various areas in Delhi-NCR reported alarming AQI readings. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at 4 PM, of Gurugram was recorded at 228, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it stood at 129 and 164, respectively.

The pollution levels are expected to continue to affect the health and well-being of residents, making it crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions.