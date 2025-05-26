Delhi enjoys pleasant weather with maximum temperature at 35.1°C

Delhi experienced a pleasant day on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 35.1 degrees Celsius following heavy rain and a hailstorm the previous day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness partly cloudy skies with a possibility of thunder and lightning over the next three days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around the same level.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 25.2 degrees Celsius, the weather department added.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was classified as “satisfactory,” with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 97 at 6 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the city’s 24-hour average AQI was not available at the time of reporting.

As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good,” 51 to 100 “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 “moderate,” 201 to 300 “poor,” 301 to 400 “very poor,” and 401 to 500 “severe.”