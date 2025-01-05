Delhi emerging as a model of public transport infrastructure for country and world: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday congratulated the people of the city on the inauguration of the first phase of the Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) and the expansion of the Metro’s Magenta line, stating that the national capital is emerging as a model in public transport infrastructure before the country and the entire world.

Stating that the public transport sector is progressing rapidly in partnership with the state and the central government, she acknowledged that the inauguration of the RRTS’s first phase on Sunday is a remarkable step.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, “Be it the RRTS, Metro, electric buses, fast-developing road infrastructure, including flyovers and underpasses, the city’s public transport system is becoming a model for the entire nation and the world.”

Atishi expressed hope that the rapid growth of Delhi’s public transport system infrastructure will immensely contribute to the economic growth and overall development of the country.

She said that the Delhi government has invested Rs 1,260 crore in this phase of the RRTS, which underscores its active role in transforming the region’s transport landscape.

The CM said that the unique transit system is a joint initiative of the Union government and the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.