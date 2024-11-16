Delhi Congress chief meets family of youth stabbed to death in NE Delhi

During the second day of phase two of his party’s Nyay Yatra Delhi, Congress President Devender Yadav met the bereaved family of a youth who was stabbed to death on Friday night in North East Delhi to convey his condolences expressing concern over the worsening law and order situation in the Capital.

The Congress leader was accompanied by former MP Sandeep Dikshit to a ‘Didi’ who runs an “Aap Ki Rasoi’, a homely kitchen serving people affordable meals.

On the second day of the second phase, the Yatra commenced from Sunder Nagri and culminated at Babarpur in North East Delhi, covering Rohtas Nagar, Babarpur and Seelampur assembly segments.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that the government was not taking adequate steps to curb rising crime in the city. He claimed that the law and order was under control when Congress was in power. The government left behind a legacy with world-class infrastructure and elevated the standard of living of the people in the capital.

Criticising the ruling dispensation, the Congress leader alleged that the AAP is looting people and its electoral promises are hollow.

“The love and support of the public for the Delhi Nyay Yatra is so much that people now ask questions on the injustice done to them by the AAP and BJP over the past 10 years,” he added.