Delhi Cong accuses BJP Govt of Rs 8.4 lakh spend on Holi Milan, cites RTI

Citing a Right to Information (RTI) query, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led government in the national capital spent over Rs 8 lakh on Holi Milan celebrations.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after assuming office, had declared in the first session of the Assembly that her government would not waste even a rupee of taxpayers’ money on unnecessary expenses.

However, according to information accessed by the Delhi Congress through its RTI Cell from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the BJP government spent Rs 8,42,787 on the Holi Milan celebration held at the Delhi Assembly within one month of taking office, he claimed.

Further, citing the same information, Yadav stated that the AAP government had spent Rs 91,313 in 2022 and Rs 1,16,842 in 2023 for Holi celebrations. He accused the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government of emulating the “corrupt practices” of the previous AAP administration by similarly wasting public funds.

Additionally, the former MLA from Badli claimed that, as per the breakup provided in the RTI reply, Rs 7,500 was spent on purchasing gulal and Rs 4,22,500 on refreshments. However, no details were given on how the remaining amount was spent, which, he alleged, raises suspicions of possible corruption in the entire process.

