Delhi CM reviews slum projects, cancels ceremonial events amid Pahalgam tragedy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, expressing grief over the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, on Saturday stated that not only the people of Delhi but the entire nation is filled with deep sorrow and anguish, observing that a sense of distress and unease prevails among everyone over the loss of innocent lives.

Gupta, who was in Shalimar Bagh area to review development projects in slums, said that in such an atmosphere, there is neither the inclination to celebrate nor the enthusiasm to conduct any formal inaugurations. With the prevailing sentiment of mourning, no form of welcome or ceremonial event was organized, she added.

Expressing concern over the growing problem of drug addiction in slums, the Chief Minister directed the police to take strict action and emphasized ensuring a safe and healthy environment in slum areas across the city.

On Saturday, the CM visited G and JU Blocks in Pitampura, CA Block Seva Basti, and U and V Blocks of Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, where she inspected various development projects and inaugurated new ones aimed at public welfare.

During her visit, Gupta reviewed important works such as pipeline laying and road construction, and stated that clean parks will be developed for children residing in slums, along with the installation of swings.

She reiterated that the Delhi Government is determined to provide water, roads, toilets, parks, and other basic amenities to every citizen living in slums, ensuring that no one is left behind in the path of development.

Gupta emphasized that the government’s efforts are focused on fulfilling the long-standing needs of the public and ensuring that the city continues to progress while every citizen enjoys access to basic facilities.

The Chief Minister also engaged in discussions with women living in the slums, attentively listening to their concerns.

During the interaction, the women conveyed their apprehensions regarding the rising instances of drug addiction within their locality.