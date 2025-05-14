Delhi CM orders installation of complaint boxes for direct monitoring by CMO

In a move to enable the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to directly monitor public grievances, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday ordered the installation of complaint boxes at District Magistrate (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and Sub-Registrar offices across the city.

During a review meeting with heads of various departments, the CM said that the objective was to assess pending complaints and their resolution through the Public Grievances Management System (PGMS) portal.

Gupta emphasized that addressing citizens’ complaints is a top priority for her government and described the PGMS portal as an effective platform through which departments are informed about various public grievances.

She stressed that pending complaints would not be tolerated in any department and instructed officials to prepare action-taken reports and resolve all outstanding issues on a priority basis.

Criticising the previous government, Gupta alleged that public grievances were neglected during the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) tenure. “People’s complaints either never reached the authorities, or even if they did, no action was taken. But the present government is fully committed to resolving these issues,” she asserted.

Outlining steps to ensure that complaints reach the appropriate authorities, she announced plans to develop a modern and integrated grievance redressal system that would ensure citizens’ voices are promptly heard and their concerns addressed swiftly.

Officials were also directed to make provisions for receiving public complaints via WhatsApp, mobile apps, and toll-free numbers.

Additionally, the CM instructed departments to make the PGMS platform more user-friendly, ensuring that citizens can register complaints without facing technical or procedural hurdles. She called on all departments to take concrete steps to update and enhance the system.

Reiterating the government’s stance on accountability, Gupta declared, “Corruption in any department will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict directions have already been issued to all officials. Our goal is to build a robust and efficient grievance redressal mechanism where every voice from the public prompts immediate action.”

