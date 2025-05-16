Delhi CM orders completion of desilting work by May 31

In the wake of the upcoming monsoon season and assessing the city’s preparedness for the same, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired an important review meeting on Friday at the secretariat with officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to discuss issues such as water-logging and public infrastructure maintenance.

Gupta stressed the urgent need to expedite the preparations for the monsoon season and gave clear directives that desilting of all the city’s drains should be completed by May 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also attended the important meeting.

Advertisement

She emphasized that the silt removed during this process must be disposed of in an appropriate and environmentally friendly manner to ensure both environmental protection and city cleanliness.

It was reported during the meeting that 66.29 per cent of desilting work has already been completed. To accelerate the work, 66 modern machines are being deployed, including draglines, hydraulic excavators, water masters, trash skimmers, and weed harvesters, which are effectively removing silt, waste, and aquatic weeds from drains.

The CM underlined that uninterrupted water flow in drains is crucial to prevent flooding and directed that both desilting and construction of culverts be completed on a war footing before the monsoon.

She also instructed the department to intensify efforts to remove floating debris and other obstructions to minimize the risk of water-logging.

She shared that a comprehensive pumping system has been put in place to combat waterlogging during the monsoon. A total of 190 pumps have been deployed — 40 at permanent pumping stations, 106 temporary pumps, and 44 mobile pumps that can be immediately dispatched to waterlogged areas as per need.

The CM also reviewed the proposed Atal Park to be developed over 50 acres in Uttam Nagar constituency.

She said approximately 50 acres of land belonging to the I& FC in Uttam Nagar constituency had been lying neglected and encroached upon for years. This land has the potential to become a multi-use public space for the entire neighbourhood.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the proposed construction of roads on both sides of the Najafgarh drain.

As per the plan, a 5.94-kilometer two-lane road will be constructed from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, and on both sides from Chhawla Bridge to Basai Darapur Bridge, a 54.83-kilometer two-lane road will be developed. The road project will also include landscaping, installation of public toilets, boundary walls, signage, street furniture, and electrical works.

The CM has given directions that work on this project be started without delay.