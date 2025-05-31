Delhi CM inaugurates Apheresis machine at Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated an ‘Apheresis Machine,’ dedicated for public service at the Lions Blood Centre in North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta said, “Today, I inaugurated the ‘Apheresis Machine’ donated by New India Assurance Company Limited at the Lions Blood Center in Shalimar Bagh and dedicated it to the public service.”

Gupta shared that the advanced machine will make the overall process of blood and plasma transfusion more safe.

She also said that this will also strengthen the importance of blood donation and more and more lives can be saved by helping needy patients.

CM called it a commendable step towards making the society healthier.

The machine is used to separate blood components like plasma, platelets etc, and also to collect them.

After the collection of these components it returns the remaining constituents to the patient or the donor.

As per reports, Apheresis process can be used for different purposes, including collecting blood stem cells, removing abnormal blood components, or collection of blood components for therapy purposes as well.