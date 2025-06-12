Delhi CM inaugurates 3D mammography unit at Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an advanced 3D mammography unit at Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the unit is specially designed for the early detection of breast cancer in women, enabling timely treatment.

Advertisement

Equipped with fully digital technology, the unit ensures quick and accurate diagnosis using the latest medical equipment, she added.

Advertisement

Gupta mentioned that cancer is a disease that causes emotional turmoil for entire families when it strikes. However, advancements in medical science today have made early detection and effective treatment possible.

Highlighting the improvements in the public healthcare system, she shared that permanent recruitments in government hospitals which had been stalled for over a decade, have now been actively resumed.

The government has appointed more than 1300 new permanent nurses, and one Medical Superintendent has been posted in each hospital for better administration.

Additionally, ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ have been established in all government hospitals, offering medicines at 50–70 per cent reduced rates.

To further strengthen healthcare services, central government schemes like ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ have been implemented in Delhi, under which eligible beneficiaries receive free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, she mentioned.

Speaking about the newly-launched “Arogya Mandirs” initiative, the CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ayushman Bharat Mission,’ the Delhi Government is establishing 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city.

She added that the priority is to ensure that every citizen has a healthcare facility near their home, making health services accessible without hardship.

“Our resolve is that no patient in Delhi should lose their life due to the unavailability of health services. Our aim is to upgrade Delhi’s healthcare system to such a level that not only Indians but people from across the globe come here for treatment,” Gupta stated.