Delhi CM inaugurates 3 crucial wards at LNJP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated three new wards to monitor genetics, diagnostics, and premature newborn care at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) here.

The new wards are the Medical Genetics Ward, Lactation Management Unit (LMU), and Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) lab in a boost to the city’s healthcare infrastructure aimed at improving care for children with genetic disorders, premature newborns, and patients reliant on blood transfusions.

Addressing the media after the event, Gupta said the government is consistently working to enhance Delhi’s healthcare system.

She said, “Our goal is to ensure accessible, high-quality, and timely medical services for every citizen, regardless of age, background, or region. A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a developed Delhi. With this vision, three highly advanced health services have been launched, setting a new milestone in the city’s medical infrastructure.”

Gupta pointed out that the LNJP is the first Delhi Government hospital to establish a Medical Genetics Department. It will provide comprehensive diagnosis, treatment, and counselling services for patients with rare and complex genetic disorders.

Before birth, treatments for serious illnesses caused due to defects in genes might also be possible after this department becomes operational, CM added.

The government has set up the Lactation Management Unit (LMU) to support families with premature or low-birth-weight babies, many of whom face critical illnesses. The unit will ensure the availability of donor human milk for infants in need, helping reduce malnutrition, infant mortality, and the risk of neonatal sepsis — a life-threatening infection in newborns.

In addition to providing breast milk, the centre will offer safe milk collection and storage, hospital-grade breast pumps, and breastfeeding counselling for new mothers, according to the official document.

Gupta highlighted that the newly established Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Lab at LNJP Hospital is designed to enhance the safety and reliability of blood transfusions in the Capital. Using advanced diagnostic techniques, the lab can detect viral infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C at a much earlier stage.

Previously, screening for these infections could take up to 45 days, delaying safe transfusions. With the NAT facility, the screening time has been cut to just two days, a move expected to save hundreds of lives annually, especially among patients who depend on timely blood transfusions. The lab will serve people across all age groups, from newborn to the elderly.