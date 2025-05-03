Delhi CM flags-off mobile registration campaign for ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ card via vans

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged-off a mobile van from Munirka in South Delhi to launch the registration campaign under the ‘Vay Vandana Yojana,’ initiated to facilitate card registration for senior citizens aged 70 years and above for the health scheme.

The CM informed that these vans will travel to various parts of the city to help people register for the scheme and obtain their cards.

These vans will visit all the 70 assembly constituencies, and conduct on-the-spot registrations for the Vay vandana Yoajana, which was recently launched in the national capital.

She also said that to obtain the ‘Ayushman Vay Vandana Card’, eligible senior citizens need to provide only their Aadhaar card and proof of residence in Delhi.

So far, since the launch of the scheme, CM informed that in just five days, 28,000 senior citizens have already registered.

She said that the mobile vans will continue to visit various locations including public squares, RWA complexes, and senior citizen associations, ensuring every eligible senior citizen is registered.

To maximize reach, the Gupta called on all elected representatives, RWAs, and senior citizen centres to support the campaign, and also directed District Magistrates and relevant officials to ensure swift and effective execution so that no eligible senior citizen is left out.

Under this scheme, registered senior citizens above 70 years of age will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta stated that schemes like Ayushman Bharat, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are giving the country new direction and energy. The ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ is also an important step in advancing the PM’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ CM added.

The Delhi CM also said, “Building upon this vision, our government is launching mobile vans to issue health cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above, ensuring they don’t need to stand in queues or visit offices. The Delhi Government will deliver this service at their doorsteps,” she further added.

Gupta explained that this initiative also marks the completion of 70 days of the current government, and 70 mobile vans will serve citizens aged 70 and above across Delhi’s constituencies.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, she said that his leadership has brought security, dignity, and hope to the lives of senior citizens.

Gupta also informed that Delhi Government has enhanced the Rs5 lakh health coverage provided under Ayushman Bharat by an additional Rs 5 lakh, ensuring a Rs10 lakh cashless treatment benefit for senior citizens aged 70 and above.

“No one will need to make any advance payments at hospitals. Just present the Ayushman card and begin treatment. The entire cost up toRs 10 lakh will be covered by the Government,” she further added.

CM informed that with this card, they will be eligible for free medical checkups, medications, and treatments at any empanelled hospital under this scheme, including emergency services.