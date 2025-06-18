Delhi classroom construction scam probe at decisive stage: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva informed on Wednesday that the probe into the massive scam in the construction of classrooms for government schools during the previous Arvind Kejriwal regime has now reached a decisive stage.

He said as part of the investigation into the matter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly conducted raids at 37 locations connected to various contractors and officials.

According to Sachdeva, the classroom construction scam is an established case, the complaint of which was lodged by Delhi BJP leaders with the Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) back in the day.

Pointing out that the investigation has been going on for a long, he claimed that due the pressure from the then Kejriwal government, officials of the Education and Public Works Department were not providing the required information to the concerned probe agencies.

He named former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain as the main accused in this case.

Even while in power, they neither cooperated with the investigation nor did they associate themselves with the inquiry, and to this day, they continue to evade appearing before the investigating agencies, Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief further stated that Sisodia and Jain must now realize that no matter what they do, the law has reached them, and they will soon have to face it.