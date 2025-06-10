Delhi Cabinet approves ordinance to curb fee hike by private school

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance 2025 during the 8th Cabinet Meeting.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the move stating that the ordinance would curb arbitrary fee hike by private schools.

Advertisement

He stated that in the last 100 days, every cabinet meeting under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership has taken significant decisions in the public interest and among them. Today’s decision stands out as a major step towards ending exploitative fee collection practices by private schools.

Advertisement

He informed that the Ordinance would come into effect after receiving approval from the President of India and once enacted, it will restrain private schools from arbitrarily increasing fees and offer much needed relief to parents.

“The ordinance will be forwarded to the lieutenant governor for onward transmission to the President. Upon receiving assent from the President, it will be deemed to have come into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2025. This retrospective provision will especially benefit those parents who were pressured into paying exorbitant and unjustified fees,” he added.

The Minister said that the ordinance would serve as a powerful mechanism to check arbitrary fee hikes by 1,677 private schools in the capital city.

Criticizing the previous government, he alleged under the AAP-led government, parents of children studying in private schools were repeatedly subjected to financial exploitation. After nearly 27 years, the BJP-led government in Delhi has taken its first major step toward enacting a law in the important and sensitive domain of education.