Delhi bus fire: Will come down heavily on irregularities found, says Gahlot

Following an AC bus catching fire in Delhi on Thursday morning, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot assured that investigation will be done to get to the core of the incident and stressed that the government will come down heavily on the shortcomings that are found in this regard.

He further expressed relief that the passengers were timely evacuated from the bus.

The Minister who was replying to questions by reporters over the issue, also informed that such incidents have been witnessed during the past, but in older buses, especially during summers they were caused due to sparking because of excessive heat.

He reiterated that the government will for sure come down heavily on the shortcomings found in the probe as it stands committed to the safety of passengers.

A fire broke out in an air conditioner cluster bus on route number 340 carrying 40 passengers near A-Block Bus stand in Jagatpuri area. Three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and the fire was extinguished.

On being asked about the cause of fire , Gahlot said that it could be a maintenance issue, or may be a part, which could have been changed, was not changed timely, but added that everything will be clear only after the inquiry.

Gahlot also said the Delhi government is no more involved directly into the maintenance aspect of these buses and the same was taken care of by the operators and concessionaires, who are responsible for the upkeep and doing such works.

“We will take strict action against the mistakes found during the investigation,” he asserted.