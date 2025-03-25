Delhi Budget 2025-26 dedicated to providing better life for citizens: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that the Delhi government’s budget for 2025-26 is committed to the all-round development of Delhi and ensuring a better life for its citizens.

Sachdeva pointed out that while the previous Arvind Kejriwal government had been reducing Delhi’s total budget allocation for the past three years, the first budget of the Rekha Gupta government has increased it by 31.5 per cent surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the capital expenditure has nearly been doubled from Rs 15,089.25 crore to Rs 28,115.48 crore, which will strengthen both Delhi’s development and general maintenance.

Sachdeva emphasized that the budget aligns with the party’s manifesto promises with initiatives like Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, doubling insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and bolstering women’s safety with 3.30 lakh CCTV cameras.

He pointed out that the DUSIB budget has been trebled, bringing major reforms for slum areas.

The BJP leader said that the proposal to increase the number of home guards from 10,285 to 25,000 ensures that commitments made to civil defense volunteers are honoured.

The Delhi BJP chief said for education and healthcare, the Rekha Gupta government has allocated a well-structured budget, focusing on infrastructure improvements in national capital’s government schools and hospitals, along with steps to enhance fundamental education and healthcare services.