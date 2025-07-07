Delhi BJP to stage play on life of Syama Prasad Mookerjee tomorrow

The Delhi BJP is all set to stage a play on the life of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a founding member of the party, at Kamani Auditorium at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The scheduled event will be attended by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “As a political party, every BJP worker follows the ideals of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and BJP is a party driven by ideology.”

“Mookerjee always worked for a mission, never for a position,” he emphasised, adding, “The seed planted by Syama Prasad Mookerjee has grown into a banyan tree in the form of the BJP, now the world’s largest political party.”

Sachdeva further said that the event would showcase various aspects of Dr Mookerjee’s life – his nature in childhood, his journey from college days to becoming a young vice-chancellor, his entry into politics, and his resignation from Nehru’s cabinet for the sake of national unity.

“Mookerjee’s journey to Jammu and Kashmir and meeting with Sheikh Abdullah will all be depicted in the play. The performers are from the National School of Drama,” he further added.

The Delhi BJP has been preparing the event for the past month, and on Tuesday, it will be held in the presence of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who conducted the press conference, said, “BJP is in politics not just for politics but for principles, and this performance serves as a medium to present those very principles.”

Delhi BJP Morcha incharge Sumit Bhasin and spokesperson Nitin Tyagi were also present at the conference.