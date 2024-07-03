Delhi BJP stages massive protest over Rahul’s ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks targeting saffron party, demands apology

Delhi BJP led by state unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday staged a massive protest near the Congress headquarters over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged disrespectful remarks on the saffron party, demanding that the Congress leader must apologise for the same.

During the debate on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi has said that the saffron party members are ”not Hindus” as they promote violence and hate.

Addressing protestors, Sachdeva took a dig at the Congress and its leader said that on one hand, they claim terrorism has no religion, and on the other hand, they shout in Parliament that ‘Hindus are violent’.

Sachdeva further hit out at Gandhi, claiming that he played a well-thought-out political game inside Parliament because he wanted his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the Congress tried to blame Hindu organisations for the 26/11 terror attack, and added that the grand old party leader Digvijay Singh even released a book on ‘saffron terror’.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, who was also present at the protest, also attacked Gandhi alleging that the statement made by him shows his anti- Hindu mentality.

“Hindus believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, considering the whole world as one family, but Rahul Gandhi, being an electoral Hindu, will never understand this,” Swaraj added.

BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely hit out at the Congress, alleging that the party is going through a phase of desperation, and its leaders were trying to appease a section of the society politically by defaming the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, as the protesters tried to march towards the Congress headquarters, they were stopped and the police detained the BJP leaders along with Sachdeva, and taken to the Tilak Marg police station, from where they were released later.

The BJP leaders including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, senior party leaders Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vishnu Mittal, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Praveen Shankar Kapoor among a large number of the saffron party workers took part in the protest.