Delhi BJP prez launches Janata Darbar to resolve people’s woes

In a move to hear and address people’s issues, the Janata Darbar was inaugurated at the BJP’s state unit office here on Sunday.

According to the Delhi BJP, every Saturday from 12 PM to 2 PM, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, along with BJP MPs from Delhi will meet the public and try to resolve their issues.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that the ‘Public Hearing’ is a part of the BJP’s working style.

“Serving the public and resolving their issues is our top priority, and you must have seen how our MPs come down to the streets to help during the rainy season,” Sachdeva said.

He mentioned that it has been decided that from now on, Minister Harsh Malhotra and a BJP MP will always be available to resolve public issues.

Sachdeva added that the BJP MPs will coordinate with the concerned department officials and take appropriate and effective steps to resolve people’s problems.

He added that this is a larger form of service and dedication that the people of Delhi will witness.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra alleged that for the past 10 years, the people of Delhi had been suffering under the Kejriwal government, and their basic needs were not being fulfilled.

Malhotra emphasized that whether the problem is related to the municipal corporation or any department, efforts will be made to resolve it, and BJP office bearers will also assist in this, he added.