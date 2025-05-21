Delhi BJP hosts Khalsa Tiranga Yatra to honour armed forces, ‘Operation Sindoor’ heroes

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised a Khalsa Tiranga Yatra to honour the valour of the Indian armed forces and the heroes of Operation Sindoor. The rally was led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Education Minister Ashish Sood, and other senior party leaders.

The motorcycle rally began at Talkatora Stadium and concluded at the National War Memorial near Kartavya Path, India Gate. Participants proudly waved the national flag and raised slogans celebrating unity and patriotism along the route.

Flagging off the rally, CM Gupta said, “The Tiranga Yatra is not just a rally—it is a heartfelt message of respect and gratitude to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for our nation’s security.”

She further remarked, “Thousands marching shoulder to shoulder with the Tricolor is a historic and emotional sight. It reflects our collective determination and patriotism. Terrorism is no longer just a topic of discussion—we must act. Even a single innocent life lost is unacceptable. Through this Yatra, I send a message to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that the youth of India stand firmly with him, ever ready to serve the motherland.”

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who led the massive motorcycle rally, said, “Today, thousands of Sikh youth are riding through Delhi with pride, holding the Tricolor high and saluting the courage of our Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Sikh community stands united in support of our armed forces, especially after the strong and decisive response by the Modi government to the attack on the Gurdwara in Rajouri.”

“We salute the soldiers who crossed borders to eliminate terrorists deep in enemy territory. And we bow with deepest gratitude to the mothers who gave birth to such brave sons,” he added.

The event concluded with floral tributes and solemn prayers at the War Memorial, paying homage to the martyrs of the nation.