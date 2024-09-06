Delhi BJP asks for inquiry over alleged financial irregularities in 3 varsities established by AAP govt

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday alleged there are financial irregularities in three Universities in the city which were established by the AAP government, including Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Delhi Teachers’ University, and Delhi Sports University.

Gupta further hit out at the state government alleging that the said universities have turned into failures.

Gupta has alleged there is a scam in the said education revolution in the city, and claimed that the youth have been robbed off their future in the name of much hyped education reforms.

Advertisement

Gupta challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to an open debate on the issue, saying that, “The AAP’s so-called education kranti is nothing but a smokescreen for corruption and looting of the public exchequer.”

Speaking on the DSEU, which was announced in February 2020, Gupta alleged that once the university received UGC approval, the Kejriwal government gained full control over recruitment, bypassing UPSC and DSSSB regulations, which he further claimed has led to a recruitment scam.

Gupta has accused the AAP of filling the university with political appointees, and further alleged that they were drawing very high salaries.

He also alleged that there was also a consultant scam involving a big private player, adding that Rs 250 crore was wasted on dubious services, and has demanded a high level probe into the alleged irregularities, which Gupta said, took place between 2020- 2023.

The BJP leader further pointed out that DSEU is currently in dire straits, and said, “There’s no infrastructure, no labs, not even proper water and power connections. Against the UGC required strength of 1,700 non-teaching staff, only 85 are present across 23 campuses. For teaching staff, only 500 out of 1,600 positions are filled.”

Gupta has also said that DSEU failed to obtain AICTE approval for its courses, eroding trust among students and parents.

Turning to the “World Class Skill Centre” initiative, that was part of DSEU, the BJP leader claimed that Rs 500 crore were spent on semi-permanent structures at 23 locations, but they lacked laboratory facilities and infrastructure and even basic amenities like electricity and water.

He further alleged that Delhi Teachers University is operating out of a school building with just two classes, that too does not have enough students, and that Delhi Sports University exists only on paper, and has been turned into Delhi Sports School with courses being taught to students from 6th, 7th, and 8th standard.

The BJP leader demanded that the AAP government answer every question raised and account for every rupee spent.

He called on the LG to take note of the situation, and initiate immediate action.