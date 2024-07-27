Delhi BJP accuses AAP of creating drama over PTMs

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of creating drama over the parent-teachers meetings (PTM) being organized in the Municipal Corporation run schools.

Lashing out at the government, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the PTMs are organized throughout the world as a part of the education system but there is no such drama done over them as we see in Delhi schools.

The attendance of ministers and MLAs at school PTMs is an attempt to politically exploit the education system, which is condemnable, he said.

Today, Education Minister Atishi visited schools in Kalkaji, her constituency and tried to establish political connections with parents but was unsuccessful, as the people of Kalkaji have completely rejected the Aam Aadmi Party twice in the 2022 municipal elections and again in the recent Lok Sabha elections, added Kapoor.

BJP spokesperson Shikha RRai accused the AAP of not running a government but an event management company and creating drama over education, health, and public welfare.

Rai further asserted that parents in MCD run schools want to know when the school uniforms would be provided, and are concerned about the increasing failure rates in these schools.

But the Education Minister and school administration were insistent on getting applause for them. The PTM was meaningless.