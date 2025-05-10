Delhi Assembly to go fully solar: L-G, Speaker to lay foundation stone for 500 kW project

In a landmark step placing Delhi at the forefront of India’s green governance revolution, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will lay the foundation stone for a 500 kW solar power plant at the Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

On Saturday, the Speaker convened a meeting to discuss key operational and logistical aspects of the project, reaffirming the Assembly’s commitment to clean energy adoption and environmental sustainability.

The ambitious initiative reflects the Assembly’s dedication to sustainability, with the entire 500 kW installation expected to be completed within 45 days—well ahead of the original 60-day timeline—just in time for the upcoming monsoon session.

The existing 200 kW rooftop solar system is currently being dismantled to make way for the new, more powerful plant, which will enable the entire Assembly complex to run exclusively on solar energy.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood will also be present at the event.

The project is expected to eliminate electricity bills, resulting in estimated savings of around Rs 15 lakh per month, while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of one of Delhi’s most important democratic institutions.

This fast-tracked implementation underscores the government’s urgency and resolve to transform governance into a model of environmental stewardship.

The initiative also marks the Delhi Assembly as the first legislative body in India to operate entirely on solar power, setting a precedent for green energy adoption in government institutions nationwide.

