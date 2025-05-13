Delhi Archives to host exhibition featuring rare Sikh heritage documents: Minister Sirsa

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday announced that the Archives Department of the national capital will organize a public exhibition showcasing rare historical documents, including government records and materials related to Sikh religious institutions and literature.

The Minister stated that the exhibition aims to increase public awareness about Delhi’s rich history and to highlight key aspects of Sikh cultural heritage, given the department’s extensive collection of records related to Sikh religious institutions and literature from the pre-Independence era.

The announcement came following Sirsa’s visit to the Delhi Archives Department at Qutub Institutional Area, where he reviewed a wide range of preserved materials, including government files, historical correspondences, manuscripts, old maps, and other records of historical significance.

During the visit, he was briefed on the department’s advanced preservation processes, which include both preventive and restorative techniques. These efforts feature the use of a microfilm reader based on German technology to ensure the long-term conservation of over five crore pages of archival content.

Among the noteworthy items, the Minister examined documents related to the historical development of religious institutions in Delhi, including archival correspondences involving Sikh heritage.

“The Delhi Archives plays a vital role in safeguarding the documentary history of our capital. I have taken note of the issues raised and will work with the concerned authorities to provide the necessary assistance to enhance the department’s capabilities,” Sirsa stated.

Notably, the archival department, established in 1972, serves as the official archival agency of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. It is responsible for the scientific preservation, management, and public access to non-current government records.