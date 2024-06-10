Delhi: 40-year-old woman dies of asphyxiation in Seelampur

A 40-year-old woman allegedly died of asphyxia after she locked herself inside a room and burned the sofa, the police said on Monday.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon, when a PCR call was received at Police Station Seelampur regarding the incident.

When the police team rushed to the spot, it was found that the deceased identified as Bhavana, a resident of Double Storey, Welcome, Seelampur, had locked herself inside a room and had allegedly burned the sofa.

There were no burn injuries or marks found on her, but prima facie it seemed that she probably died of asphyxiation.

According to police, during the enquiry, the statements of her 13-year-old daughter, husband, sister and brother were recorded.

The family members disclosed that the victim was a patient of depression and was undergoing treatment at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS).

So far, no foul play is suspected in the incident, while the woman’s body has been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital’s mortuary for post mortem examination.

Proceedings as per law and underway in the matter, and further investigation is in progress, a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, last week on June 6, under mysterious circumstances, a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a car in the Nehru Place area with blood splattered around him, the police had said.

There were burn wounds as well on the deceased with his hair singed, the police had said.

As per police, prima facie it was suspected that the man allegedly committed suicide by trying to self-immolate himself.