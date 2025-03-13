Delegation of Delhi’s rural belt apprises CM Gupta of their grievances

A delegation of the residents of Delhi’s rural belt, led by Chaudhary Surender Solanki, chief of Sakal Panchayat Palam 360, called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday discuss the issues faced by villages across the national capital.

Solanki, later informed that the CM assured the delegation that the issues confronting the rural Delhi would be resolved soon.

Advertisement

According to the rural leader, the delegation apprised the CM of various problems faced by Delhi’s villages for a very long time. Solanki told the CM that the resolution of the issues is not only in the interest of people residing in the villages but also for the entire city.

Advertisement

The city’s villagers demanded that the long-pending house tax exemption in the Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora areas be announced and the circle rate of land be increased to Rs Five crore per acre.

Solanki also apprised the CM of the demand of rural belt for the free ownership rights to the heirs in case of ancestral properties in the rural belt, and those villagers’ lands were acquired by the DDA, they must be given alternative plots.

The delegation informed the CM that across Delhi’s 360 villages, people from 36 communities reside, and their total population is around 40 lakhs, which is approximately 25 per cent of city’s total population, they claimed.

The residents of the rural belt have also requested CM to develop smart villages on the lines of smart cities in Delhi, and also requested that revised land policy must be introduced. Abolishing Sections 81 and 33 and withdrawing old cases under Section 81, is also one of the important demands of the people from Delhi’s villages, while making 8,000 Delhi Home Guard personnel permanent until the age of 60.

Solanki expressed satisfaction that the CM listened to the delegation and the issues, and assured resolution of the same.

Delhi’s rural belt had extended support to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections after facing alleged neglect from the previous dispensation, which had pushed the villages into a sorry state of affairs, facing various problems and civic woes.