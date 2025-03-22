Decomposed body of man found in central Delhi

The body of a decomposed male was found on an abandoned railway land in the DBG Road area of Central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

A probe has been launched and a case under the relevant section of the BNS has been registered at DBG Road police station, an official said.

Moreover, the identity of the deceased is yet to be established, he added.

Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case. Since the body was in a decomposed state, the exact nature of injuries and the age of the deceased cannot be ascertained at this stage, the official stated.

The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Additionally, a forensic team inspected the crime scene for clues related to the murder.