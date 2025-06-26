‘Death of assaulted woman’ exposes security lapses in Delhi Govt hospitals: Devender Yadav

Criticising the Delhi government over the assault and subsequent death of a 23-year-old woman in Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in the North-East part of the city, Congress leader Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged that the incident exposes a security lapse in the government-run hospital of the capital.

Yadav said that the party has been consistently raising concerns about the deteriorating healthcare and security arrangements in Delhi hospitals. “But, CM Rekha Gupta has only been resorting to photo ops by neglecting public concerns and replicating the misrule of the Kejriwal government,” he added.

Advertisement

The Congress leader claimed that the crime against women has been on the rise in the city despite the government being headed by a woman chief minister. “Shockingly, Delhi ranks first in crimes against women, with an increase of 134 per cent. The police data for the first quarter reveals 379 cases of molestation,” Yadav claimed.

Advertisement

Demanding a probe into the matter, he said that the assault of a woman within the hospital premises and her subsequent death is a very serious matter, and the culprit must be punished.

Furthermore, he demanded that the government take proactive steps to ensure the security of the patients in the hospitals.