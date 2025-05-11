Dead body found in Ranhola plot; Delhi Police apprehend juvenile suspect

A man was found dead in the bushes of a residential plot, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, Ranhola police station received a PCR call on Friday regarding a dead body discovered in a plot in the area.

Acting on the information, a police team was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, the team discovered the decomposed body of a male, estimated to be between 22 and 24 years old, lying in the bushes within the plot.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had been missing since Monday evening, and a missing persons report had already been lodged by his family at the Ranhola police station.

During the investigation, the police conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene. Local informers were also activated to gather intelligence related to the case, the DCP stated.

Through scrutiny of surveillance footage and discreet ground-level monitoring, investigators identified a suspect, a Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL). Acting on this lead, a raid was conducted in the suspected area, resulting in the juvenile’s apprehension.

The area was subsequently cordoned off, and both the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.

The deceased’s body was moved to the mortuary at DDU Hospital, Delhi, and preserved for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Police noted that no eyewitnesses have come forward so far. However, a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Ranhola police station. The investigation is going on, DCP Sharma confirmed.