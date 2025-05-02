Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 15 foreign nationals arrested from Dwarka

In a significant breakthrough, an anti-narcotics team apprehended 15 foreign nationals illegally staying in Delhi, including a Bangladeshi woman, from Dwarka, the locality that lies in the southwest of the city, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said during a special drive conducted by a police team to identify and deport illegal immigrants residing in the nation, 15 foreign nationals were found staying in the area of Dwarka illegally.

Advertisement

Acting on information, a team was deployed at the suspected location to nab the accused individuals, he added.

Advertisement

Eventually, the team got their hands on a group of 15 foreigners who were roaming in the area of Dwarka. Following sustained questioning, they disclosed that they had overstayed without a valid VISA.

On further investigation, it came out that the majority of the individuals were from Nigeria, two were from Ivory Coast, one from Bangladesh, and one was a native of Tanzania, the officer said.

Singh said, “The detainees will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), R K Puram, Delhi for their deportation process.”

The team of Delhi Police has initiated a drive to get a hold on illegal immigrants who overstayed in India as part of the ongoing crackdown, the official mentioned.

Further investigation into the case is underway while efforts are on to deport the illegal immigrants.