COVID-infected prisoner escapes from Odisha hospital

The accused Mirata Singh lodged in Baliguda sub-jail in Kandhamal district had been shifted to the medical college hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 July.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | August 7, 2021 8:15 pm

(File Image: Twitter/@SatyendarJain)

A COVID-infected under-trial prisoner, who was arrested and was facing trial in a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) offence, escaped from a dedicated COVID hospital in Berhampur of Ganjam district during wee hours on Saturday.

The accused Mirata Singh lodged in Baliguda sub-jail in Kandhamal district had been shifted to the medical college hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 July. He was apprehended on 4 July in a cannabis smuggling case.

The hospital staff found the inpatient missing from the COVID ward at around 4 am today. Despite a frantic search, they failed to trace him out. Later the hospital authorities lodged a complaint with the local police and ordered an inquiry into it.

A case has been registered in this connection, police said adding that the search is to arrest him at the earliest.

