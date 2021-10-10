COVID-19 infection, death keeps rising in Odisha

The coastal State on Sunday recorded a single day rise of 24% while the fatalities jumped by an exponential 75% in the last 24 hours, fuelling concern as the weeklong puja festivities get underway.

What has become a matter of further worry is that the rising trajectory infection shows no sign of subsiding and continues to maintain an upward trend in Khordha and Cuttack districts- contributing towards 62% of daily infection in the last 24 hours.

While 526 people contracted the disease yesterday, the State logged 652 cases on Sunday while 7 new fatalities were reported as against four deaths in the previous day.

The cumulative tally rose to 10,31,696 on Sunday, while seven fresh deaths pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,249, health and family welfare department officials said.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.11% per cent against the previous day’s 13 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 331followed by Cuttack (70). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 62 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Boudh district with zero active cases has become Covid-free. At least four other districts- Nuapada (3), Kandhamal (7), Malkangiri (8) and Keonjhar (9) are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,385 active cases.

The state currently has 5,083 active COVID-19 cases while 10,18,311 patients including 597 on Saturday, recovered from the disease.

As 652 samples gave positive results out of 66,643 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.97 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.01 per cent while more than 2.05 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.70% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.21% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, more than 3.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the State. The State with 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible population requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its adult population, said health and family welfare officials.