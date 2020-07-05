The Kanpur police on Sunday morning after a brief encounter arrested a member of Vikas Dubey gang, who was one of the killers who butchered eight Uttar Pradesh policemen.

According to SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, 42, was intercepted by the police around 4.40 a.m. in Kalyanpur area.

“He tried to escape and the police team shot at his leg. He has been arrested,” the SSP said. A country made firearm and cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

Agnihotri is one of the accused in the killing of eight policemen on Friday in Bikru village.

The police said that Agnihotri will be interrogated by various agencies probing the Friday incident and could provide vital clues in the case.