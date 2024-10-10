Cop held for demanding bribe to start construction work in South Delhi

A Delhi Police constable was caught red-handed by a vigilance team for demanding a bribe to start construction work in Rangpuri Pahari area of South Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a complaint was filed on the Vigilance helpline number by a woman who reported that a local beat officer was demanding a bribe for allowing the construction work.

Based on this complaint, the team verified the information and set up a trap to catch the offender in the act.

The accused, Constable Amit, had instructed the complainant to deliver the first installment of the bribe at a pre-decided location in the area.

Accordingly, the team took its position and nabbed the constable red-handed while he was accepting the bribe in the form of currency notes.

Following the arrest, an FIR was lodged at the Police Station Vigilance, Delhi Police, under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

The accused constable was produced before the Special Court at Rouse Avenue Courts and has been sent to judicial custody.

Delhi Police has urged citizens to report any grievances related to misuse of authority by police personnel on the Vigilance Helpline Number, 1064.

The information shared by citizens will be verified, and suitable legal action will be taken while ensuring the complainant’s identity is protected.