Cooperative movement now seen as key pillar of Viksit Bharat: Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Sunday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cooperative movement is now seen as a key pillar of Viksit Bharat, contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a developed, self-reliant, and inclusive nation.

“As India aspires to build an inclusive and self-reliant economy, cooperatives must continue to expand their reach into new sectors,” Gupta said while addressing the International Cooperative Year 2025 celebrations as the Chief Guest here.

“The cooperative model is not just a business model but a social movement that aligns with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-sufficient communities,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker emphasised that the country has embraced two guiding principles — ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation) and the Role of Cooperation in Viksit Bharat — which are driving a renewed cooperative renaissance across sectors and revitalizing India’s cooperative ecosystem.

He added that these measures focus on deepening financial inclusion, modernizing governance, diversifying into new sectors, and integrating cooperatives with global markets. This transformation is already visible in the strengthening of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), cooperative banks, tax frameworks, and export-oriented national cooperatives, directly supporting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and positioning cooperatives as engines of equitable growth.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker participated in the Cooperative Run, Seminar, and Cooperative Felicitation Ceremony organised by the United Thrift and Credit Co-operative Societies Federation of Delhi at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti to mark the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

He noted that the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives with the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World”. This global initiative highlights the vital contributions of cooperatives in strengthening economic resilience, driving social inclusion, and advancing sustainable development worldwide. By bringing people together to meet their common economic and social needs through democratic ownership and collective action, cooperatives help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting decent work, reducing inequality, and eradicating poverty.

In his address, the Delhi Assembly Speaker highlighted that the Collection and Cooperation Felicitation Programme is a meaningful example of how local cooperative societies are upholding core cooperative principles — encouraging savings, extending credit, and building strong community networks. He noted that such federations empower ordinary citizens, especially those without access to mainstream financial systems, by providing them with tools and trust to improve their livelihoods.

On this occasion, participants who excelled in the Cooperative Run were felicitated and encouraged for their outstanding performance. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from cooperative leaders, society members, and dignitaries, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the cooperative movement as a cornerstone of inclusive growth, community welfare, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.