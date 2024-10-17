Congress vans to travel through Delhi seeking suggestions from the public for its manifesto

Ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, the Delhi Congress, on Thursday, launched seven vans to travel through all the seven parliamentary constituencies in the city to seek suggestions from the public for preparing its manifesto.

As part of its outreach programme ‘Dilliwalon Aao—Dilli Chalao’, the grand old party seeks the participation of the residents in giving their views on how to improve the facilities and infrastructure of the city. Through this innovative initiative, it is also trying to reach out to its prospective voters in the assembly election.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the party would expose the corruption and failures of the AAP government as these vans would cover all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the city.

Yadav said the Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections would include the suggestions it received from the people in reshaping Delhi into their dream Capital.

The Congress leader claimed that the people of the city are looking to the party to provide a stable government, as in the past 10 years, the AAP has turned the Capital into a den of corruption.