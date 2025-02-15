Congress to keep raising Delhi’s issues despite poll defeat: Yadav

After failing to secure even a single seat in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Saturday stated that the party will continue to raise issues concerning the residents of the national capital despite its electoral setback.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, “Congress, as a responsible opposition party, will adopt a wait-and-watch policy regarding the performance of the BJP government in the city for the next three to four months. The people have given them a mandate to govern, but if they fail to address public concerns properly, we will strongly raise those issues.”

The Congress president accused the BJP of rebranding existing schemes in Delhi, a move he claimed was unsurprising. He alleged that the Modi Government at the Centre did the same in 2014 when it rebranded various schemes and projects initiated by the Congress-led UPA government.

Commenting on the party’s poor performance for the third consecutive assembly election, Yadav said he has been conducting parliamentary constituency-wise meetings with candidates to analyze the reasons for the defeat and to prepare a roadmap for strengthening the organization at the grassroots level.

Criticizing the AAP over the Vigilance Commission’s probe into the alleged “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, Yadav stated that AAP leaders should not be unsettled by the investigation if they have nothing to hide.

“Congress was the first to expose corruption in the liquor policy scam and the illegalities in the construction of the Chief Minister’s residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, which violated all rules and regulations,” he said.

Speaking about the INDIA bloc, Yadav asserted that the alliance was formed to prevent the BJP from forming a government at the Centre and clarified that the AAP was a partner only for the General Elections.