Congress stages nationwide protests against Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday organized protests across all districts of the national capital in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Congress members demonstrated with placards and demanded Shah’s resignation. Protestors also burned effigies of the Union Home Minister to express their discontent.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav stated that thousands of party workers, joined by local residents, took to the streets in all 14 districts to protest against Shah’s “insulting” remarks about Ambedkar, demanding both his resignation and a public apology.

Criticizing Shah, Yadav said, “Amit Shah’s disparaging remarks about Ambedkar are an insult to the people of India, who revere him for his unparalleled contributions to the framing of the Constitution and the upliftment of backward communities.”

He added, “BJP leaders remember Ambedkar, Dalits, and the backward classes only during elections to secure votes. In contrast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly fighting to uphold the dignity of the Constitution. Amit Shah’s intemperate remarks not only undermine Ambedkar’s legacy but also disrespect the Constitution and the people of this country.”

It is worth noting that during a debate in the Upper House marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Shah criticized the Congress, saying, “It has become a fashion to say ‘Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’ repeatedly. If they had taken God’s name as many times, they would have secured a place in heaven.”