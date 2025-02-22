Congress leader Udit Raj writes to CP over threat calls

Former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday met Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sanjay Arora, and submitted his complaint regarding threats calls made to him over his remarks at a press conference in Lucknow.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police (CP), the MP wrote, “On 17th February, I made a statement at a press conference in Lucknow regarding the social evolution of my community. Since then, I have been receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers. The caller has threatened to cause me physical harm, claiming that he was instructed by BSP supremo Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand to commit such an offence. He has also warned of dire consequences if I speak against her in the future.”

The controversy erupted after Raj accused BSP chief Mayawati of ‘strangling social welfare movements’ and asserted that the ‘time had come to strangle her’.

In his letter, Raj also said that he had submitted the recorded audio clips of the threat calls to the police. “These callers not only issued direct threats but also posted, circulated, and broadcast them on social media, after recording themselves issuing threats and abusing me in filthy language—clearly to provoke others to execute such threats,” he added.

It is also pertinent to mention that a news clip is circulating on a YouTube Channel in which the interviewer is seen exhorting the public to slit Udit Raj’s throat and has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for such an act, the letter stated.

The former MP claimed, “I have been noticing the unusual movement of strangers near my house, which poses an acute threat to my life. I apprehend that any untoward incident might occur if adequate security is not provided to me immediately.”

“Therefore, I request your good self to take strict legal action and direct the SHO concerned to lodge an FIR at the earliest, take stern action against the culprits, and provide security to me and my family members,” the letter stated.